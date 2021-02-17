MCU's first superhero film with a black lead completed three years yesterday. Black Panther had released worldwide on February 16, 2018, and Marvel celebrated the landmark venture on Twitter by sharing a montage of on-set images of the cast of the film. The behind-the-scenes photos, clicked by star photographer Elie 'Visionelie' Kimbembe, opened the floodgates of emotion for many, fans and the actors, alike.

Twitter Post Thank you! Three years ago, MCU gifted 'Black Panther'

Twitter #WakandaForever started trending thereafter, Lupita Nyong'o shared images

Soon, #WakandaForever started trending on Twitter as actors, fans and cosplayers shared their throwback images related to the film. Lupita Nyong'o, who played Nakia in the film, shared images of herself with late actor Chadwick Boseman and other castmates in what seems to be like a promotional tour of the film. Comic nerds also tweeted panels showing T'Challa with the infinity gauntlet.

Twitter Post Black Panther's Nakia/Nyong'o shares images, terms them 'unforgettable'

Facts The Chadwick Boseman-led venture broke many records. Here are some

The film broke many records and has an almost-perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating of 96%, followed by Iron Man with 94% and Logan with 93%. It grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, and became the biggest solo superhero movie ever by beating Iron Man 3's unadjusted $1.215 billion worldwide earnings. This Ryan Coogler directorial also became the biggest grossing movie from a black director.

Do you know? More records: First superhero film to get Oscar nod

This Disney-owned Marvel Studios' venture was the first superhero film to ever get the Academy Award nod. Black Panther got nominated in seven categories, including best picture. It won three: Original score, costume design and production design, making it the first MCU film to win.

Tragedy Boseman's death ruined the progression of the blooming franchise

Notably, Boseman left an indelible mark as T'Challa and became a global phenomenon. Hence, his untimely demise due to stage-4 colon cancer on August 28, 2020 brought a permanent pall of gloom. Shockingly, none of his colleagues or MCU higher-ups knew of Boseman's battle against cancer, and his death put the fate of the blooming franchise in complete disarray. But he won't be recast/replaced.

Tribute Co-stars remember Boseman; 'Miss you big homie,' says Jordan