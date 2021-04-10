-
'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul, 74, dies due to COVID-19 complicationsLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 05:37 pm
-
Veteran actor Satish Kaul passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications.
The actor, who is best known for his work in Bollywood movies like Ram Lakhan and Aunty No. 1 as well as BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was suffering from fever for the last five-six days. He was 74.
His sister Satya Devi told The Indian Express that the funeral will take place tomorrow.
-
-
Details
He was hospitalized on Thursday, died this morning
-
Satya Devi revealed that Kaul was admitted to the Shri Rama Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday, after which she found out that he had contracted COVID-19.
"He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital," she told PTI. Kaul is survived by his sister.
After starting his career in the 1970s, he had juggled between Hindi and Punjabi films.
-
Career
He starred in Punjabi movies like 'Patola' and 'Maula Jatt'
-
Apart from Mahabharat, Kaul was also seen in the Doordarshan series Vikram Aur Betaal (1985). The actor had earned more fame with his Punjabi titles.
His portfolio includes films like Patola (1988), Maula Jatt (1990), Sassi Punnu (1977), Ishq Nimana (1984), and Suhag Chooda (1988).
Kaul had settled in Punjab permanently in 2011 and also started an acting school there.