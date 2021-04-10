Veteran actor Satish Kaul passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications. The actor, who is best known for his work in Bollywood movies like Ram Lakhan and Aunty No. 1 as well as BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was suffering from fever for the last five-six days. He was 74. His sister Satya Devi told The Indian Express that the funeral will take place tomorrow.

Details He was hospitalized on Thursday, died this morning

Satya Devi revealed that Kaul was admitted to the Shri Rama Charitable Hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday, after which she found out that he had contracted COVID-19. "He died today morning due to COVID-19 at the hospital," she told PTI. Kaul is survived by his sister. After starting his career in the 1970s, he had juggled between Hindi and Punjabi films.

Career He starred in Punjabi movies like 'Patola' and 'Maula Jatt'