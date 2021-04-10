With new COVID-19 cases mushrooming in Maharashtra at an alarming rate, a Hindi TV show has had to halt production to prevent the spread of the viral disease. According to reports, at least eight crew members of the SAB TV show Wagle Ki Duniya have contracted the infection. Producer JD Majethia has said the team will take a small break and greet viewers soon.

Message Health and well-being is a priority for the makers

On Twitter, Majethia, of the Khichdi fame, wrote, "We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes (sic)." He also shared a clip featuring lead actor Sumeet Raghavan, who greeted the viewers, and promised to return soon with new shenanigans.

Plans For now, old episodes will be broadcast

Raghavan informed that in the meantime, the audience will be able to enjoy some of the best episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya. Majethia revealed that the news of several crew members contracting the infection has shocked everyone involved with the project. He told FilmiBeat that he doesn't favor repeating older episodes but dire times called for dire measures.

Twitter Post 'Wish you all safety and good health'

We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes.

Wish you all safety and good health.🙏@sabtv #waglekiduniya pic.twitter.com/Rp2Ewa5A5g — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 9, 2021

Decision Makers didn't want to shoot sans any key actor

The producer also told the portal that since the show is episodic, he didn't want to shoot without any key actor. "I'm utilizing the bank and repeating for a week until all are healthy and back to shoot, (sic)" he added. Wagle Ki Duniya is a reboot of a DD National show by the same name that had aired between 1988 and 1990.

Show The original show is based on RK Laxman's characters