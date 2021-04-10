Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid tribute to Prince Philip through their foundation, Archewell. The landing page of Archewell.com was edited to honor the Duke of Edinburgh, who died yesterday. Currently, the website reads, "In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service...You will be greatly missed."

Remembrance There are speculations about Harry, Meghan's attendance in funeral

The modified website has no drop-down menus or links for the time being. The message is written in white on a muted brown backdrop. The tribute comes amid speculations about the couple's travel to Britain to attend the last rites of Prince Philip. Harry and Meghan had quit Royal duties early last year and are currently residing in Los Angeles.

Details Prince Philip passed away peacefully: Buckingham Palace

Yesterday, Buckingham Palace had posted a brief statement about the tragic news. The note revealed that Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle. The palace said details about the funeral will be revealed soon and urged the public not to gather in crowds owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The 99-year-old was the husband of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Medical record He was recently operated for a pre-existing heart condition

The Duke of Edinburgh had undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition last month. He was discharged on March 16 and was recuperating at Windsor Castle since. The Queen and Prince Philip were married for 73 years and have four children — Prince Charles (Harry's father), Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Philip had retired from Royal duties in 2017.

Return? Sussexes could visit Britain for first time since tell-all interview