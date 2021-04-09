Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip (99), has died, the British Royal Family announced in a statement on Friday. He would have turned 100 on June 10, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh had been ailing for a long time and had been discharged from a hospital in London just last month. The exact cause of death has not been revealed as yet.

Announcement Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle: Royal Family

The Royal Family said on Friday, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Health Prince Philip recently spent a month in hospital

The Duke had been taken to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16. Reportedly, he was feeling unwell and had walked into the hospital unaided. He was briefly transferred to St Bartholomew's where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. He was discharged on March 16 after a month's stay in the hospital.

Information Duke was being treated for infection: Buckingham Palace

The exact reason for his initial admission was never disclosed. However, Buckingham Palace had said that the illness was not related to the coronavirus and that the Duke was being treated for an infection.

Background Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017

Prince Philip had retired from royal duties back in 2017. At the time, he had joked that he was the "world's most experienced plaque unveiler." Over the years, he had received treatment for various health conditions, including a blocked coronary artery in 2011, a bladder infection in 2012, and exploratory surgery on his abdomen in June 2013.

Marriage Duke and Queen were married for 73 years