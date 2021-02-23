KimYe split is set to go public! Kim Kardashian has planned to document her high-profile divorce from husband and rapper Kanye West in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK). The reality star has already filed the papers on February 19, a fact that was confirmed by her representatives as well as the sources at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Details West 'very unlikely' to get featured in the split documentation

The 43-year-old Runaway performer is "very unlikely" to be featured in the episode(s) that will show the split. Reports suggest that the divorce will also be aired in the family's upcoming Hulu-Star show under Disney. The divorce, estimated roughly around $2.1bn, comes after seven years of their marriage. In her papers, Kardashian has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Mental state The rapper is in 'if only' mode, 'processing things'

An insider told reporters that the couple split amicably, and that West is in a mode of "if only." "'If only I had done this, if only I hadn't done that.' He's processing things," the source said, adding that the Ye rapper thinks his Presidential run cost him his marriage. However, unavoidable differences in lifestyle and viewpoints also triggered the couple to part ways.

His public comments played a role in the split

Apparently, their marriage was on the rocks since 2018. That year West had given an interview to TMZ where he said "slavery was a choice." That was the turning point in their marriage, after which the couple tried to bury the past. However, West's revelation of the couple planning to abort North during a July 2020 rally reportedly convinced Kardashian to end this marriage.

Fact This is West's first marriage and third for Kardashian