5 New Year's Eve wedding ideas

The winter weather makes New Year's Eve weddings more special and magical

A winter wedding on New Year's eve! It doesn't get better than this for couples planning to tie the knot this year. The festive spirit mixed with excitement about the wedding can make the day a blast for you as well as your guests. Here are five ideas to make your big day on New Year's Eve memorable for everyone.

#1 Go all out with glitz and glamor

New year parties are all about the glitz and glamor, with sparkly decorations and bright lights all around. So instead of choosing muted decorations, choose glitter and all things that shine. Wear a sequined dress, add glittery items to the decor, add fairy lights, basically, jazz it up. Select the perfect dazzling shoes and glam make-up to tie it all up.

#2 Have a party

If you are planning to have your wedding on New Year's eve, throw a fun-filled party so that your guests don't feel like they are missing out. You can arrange for a dance floor with some music and a New Year's Eve countdown. Also, you can make things more interesting and entertaining with glow sticks, party horns, or even a silent disco.

#3 Arrange for some late night snacks

"Unlimited snacks and drinks" is what most new year parties are about. So ensure that your guests are not missing out on that element. If you plan on keeping the party going on till much after midnight, then be prepared with extra food. Arranging some midnight treats for kids, such as milk, cookies, or a fruity mocktail.

#4 Place a photo booth

To make your wedding photographs look more fun, place a photo booth at the party. Make your photo booth stand out with a beautiful New Years' theme along with some fun props and signs. Guests can dress up in party hats and accessories and get themselves clicked. Add quirky personalized touches, such as your names in the form of a phrase.

#5 Conclude the evening with an amazing display of fireworks

New Year is incomplete without some eye-catching fireworks, right? So, don't let your guests miss out on an important element of the new year, and treat everyone to some amazing fireworks when the clock strikes 12. In case, you don't want to invest in full-blown explosives, we recommend you get some hand-held sparklers to add that flair to your wedding day.