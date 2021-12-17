Lifestyle 5 cookie recipes to try this Christmas

Freshly-baked cookies and cakes might probably be the best part about the holiday season. The delicious aroma of warm cookies wafting in the house can instantly create a festive spirit. Christmas is almost here and it is the perfect season to gorge on some delicious treats. If you are a cookie lover, here are some tasty recipes to try this season.

#1 Fudgy Chocolate Cookies

These Fudgy Chocolate Cookies are a delight for all dessert lovers. These cookies have a brownie-like texture with a soft fudgy center and a shiny crunchy coating. To make them, you need cocoa powder, chocolate, all-purpose flour, butter, sugar, and eggs. You can use some espresso powder to enhance the taste. Also, sprinkle some powdered sugar on top for that perfect ending.

#2 Lemon Sugar Cookies

Lemon desserts have gained quite a fan following lately. They are not as decadent as chocolate ones, but they give you a hit of freshness, just like these lemon sugar cookies. To prepare these, you need sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, flour, eggs, baking soda, and salt. These cookies are soft and chewy and zingy and pack a punch due to the citrusy flavor.

#3 Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies are a classic. It is probably the oldest recipe in our Christmas recipe books and a favorite among kids and adults. To prepare these melt-in-your-mouth cookies, combine flour and baking powder. In a mixer, whisk butter, peanut butter, and brown sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla essence. Mix in the flour mixture. Make small balls and bake for eight minutes.

#4 Hot Chocolate Cookies

Hot chocolate is an amazingly comforting drink in winter. So why not give Hot Chocolate Cookies a try. These cookies are just perfect to enjoy on a cozy winter night. They are soft and have a luscious chocolate center and can be topped with marshmallows. To make these, you need flour, sugar, butter, unsweetened cocoa powder, eggs, dark chocolate, and marshmallows.

#5 Jam Thumbprint Cookies

Jam Thumbprint Cookies are one of the most classic cookies for Christmas and are Santa's favorite cookies as well. The cookies have a warm jam center and buttery smooth shortbread base. These are quite easy to make and taste heavenly. To prepare these, you will need butter, sugar, egg yolks, flour, vanilla extract, and your favorite jam filling.