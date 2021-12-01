Lifestyle 6 reasons why you should give up working from bed

6 reasons why you should give up working from bed

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 07:39 pm

Did you know that 80% of young working professionals admitted to working from bed?

Work-from-home culture that began due to the pandemic has proved to be a bane and a boon. One of the biggest advantages is that you save time and money on travel, and the disadvantage would be working from your bed. A study reveals that around 80% of youth worked from bed. Here are a few reasons why it is the worst thing to do.

Reason 1 It blurs the line between work and rest

Working from home makes it difficult to separate your work time and relaxation time. A clear space allocation is what you need. Setting up a work table helps you get into the work zone easily and keeps your mind alert toward work. Your bed is your relaxation space, using it for anything other than its original purpose can wreak havoc with your sleep cycles.

Reason 2 Electronic devices damage your quality of sleep

Even if you find it convenient to slump into bed soon after a day's work, it is not the best thing to do. Laptops emit blue light which interfere with our circadian rhythm, thus disrupting the quality of sleep. So next time you are done with your wok, take the time to indulge in some unwinding activities before hitting the bed.

Reason 3 Working from bed affects posture

Working from bed affects our posture. We are never sitting in the best position when in bed. A chair offers you optimal back support, thus making it easier to sit up straight. But this is a problem when working in bed. Due to lack of proper support, you sometimes sit up, you tilt and even lie down. All this might result in back pain.

Reason 4 The habit might take a toll on your productivity

When you start and end your work in the bed, it not only affects your productivity but it brings your energy levels down. If you stay in bed and work, your body and mind will never know when to change gears. So you might stay sleepy and drowsy while working, and while sleeping you might not be able to shut off.

Reason 5 Working from bed also affects personal hygiene

Do you know an enormous amount of dead skin gets released while we sleep? And around one million dust mites consume it. So, if we sit on the bed even during the day, the number grows. which increases the number of bacteria we sit on. A study has revealed that a chimpanzee's bed is cleaner than ours.