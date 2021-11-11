Here's everything you need to know about diaper rash

Diaper rash can occur when the baby wears a soiled diaper for a long time

Diaper rash is a skin irritation that occurs in most babies. These rashes are common and easily treatable but can be harmful if not handled with care. They appear on the area where the diaper is worn—the baby's genital area—and look like red splotches. They occur when the diaper area is moist or when the baby wears a soiled diaper for a long time.

Risk

Who is at risk for diaper rash?

All the babies who wear diapers are prone to have these rashes if the diapers are not removed on time. The risk might be higher for infants who are aged between three months to one year. But it's said that breastfed babies are on a safer side, as they have a low risk of diaper rash due to the low acidity in their diet.

Treatment

What are the treatment options for such rashes?

There are several creams prepared using plant derivatives, including aloe vera and calendula, which provide relief from these rashes. Calendula fights bacteria and prevents inflammation in your baby's genital area. Topical creams are also considered effective against diaper rash. Some of them include antibiotic creams that fight infections and ointments that contain steroids. However, don't use these for your baby without consulting the doctor.

Care

Some home care tips to treat your baby's rashes

Diaper rashes are treatable at home itself. You just need to take extra care and follow good hygiene practices. Don't forget to change the baby's diapers on time. Also, ensure that air is able to pass through the diapers and that they are neither too tight nor loose. Refrain from using alcohol-induced wipes. Notably, the usage of talcum powders isn't good for babies, too.

Prevention

Precautions you can take to fight against diaper rashes

It's crucial to keep your baby's buttocks clean and wash them with water and dry properly while changing the diaper. Again, do not use any chemical containing wipes and soaps. Another good practice is to let your toddler sleep diaper-free. Consider keeping zinc oxide as well as petroleum jelly in hand as they are considered effective home remedies in the fight against such rashes.