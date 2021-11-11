A few ways to aid growth of your 6-month-old baby

It's important to pay attention to all the things a six-month-old baby should be taught

Babies are absolutely adorable and their sweet little activities keep you engaged all day. These only increase as they grow. However, it is crucial to pay attention to all the things a six-month-old baby should be taught for their cognitive, communication, and social and emotional development. Here are some very simple steps to inculcate healthy habits for your baby's good health and development.

Familiarity

Start off with keeping them away from gadgets

Start off with keeping babies away from gadgets. Don't let the idea of watching YouTube videos dominate over all other activities. A mobile phone's light might be harmful to your baby's health, too. You can try to develop their interest in other useful things by keeping colorful books and photographs near them. Make their eyes familiar with things like fruits, animals, and other objects.

Communication

Smile to the types of sounds they make

Infants attempt to communicate in different ways when they are about six months old. If you notice particularly, they make very few types of sounds and the best way to communicate with them is by responding with a smile and helping them repeat the sounds. Try covering your face with a cloth and pull it off saying, "Peek-a-boo!" Babies are sure to enjoy this.

Teaching

This is the time to call your baby by name

Teach your baby about their most-played soft toys, clothes, and other things around them. You can also try to teach about colors and other small things. Most importantly, this is the right time to call your baby by their name to bring up familiarity and response. Also, motivate your child to keep clapping because babies naturally enjoy clapping at this age.

Routine

Set a proper routine of their feeding and sleeping time

Apart from these, a few mindful steps can help you ensure better growth for your baby. Try to make your actions predictable in front of your baby. Also, do not keep yourself busy all the time and try understanding your baby's mood and interacting with them. This will help you establish a bond. Lastly, set a proper routine for their feeding and sleeping time.