Sun Pharma launches new hair loss treatment 'LEQSELVI' in US

India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched a new hair loss treatment, LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib), in the US . The 8mg tablets are now available for healthcare providers and eligible patients across the country. The launch comes after a settlement and licensing agreement with Incyte Corporation, which was embroiled in litigation with Sun Pharma in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Licensing agreement Agreement with Incyte As part of the agreement with Incyte, Sun Pharma has secured a limited, non-exclusive license to US Patent No. 9,662,335 and associated patents for non-haematology-oncology indications such as alopecia areata. This move will help Sun Pharma in expanding its product portfolio in the US market. Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America, stressed the importance of innovative therapies like LEQSELVI for patients suffering from severe alopecia areata in the US.

Clinical efficacy LEQSELVI addresses a major unmet need LEQSELVI has shown rapid results in clinical trials, with one-third of patients regaining nearly full scalp hair by Week 24. Also, 3% of patients achieved over 80% scalp coverage in just eight weeks. The drug addresses a major unmet need in the treatment of severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that leads to patchy hair loss due to the body's immune system attacking hair follicles.