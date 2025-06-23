Gold prices rise as US-Iran tensions grow

Gold prices witnessed a slight uptick on Monday, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets. The move comes amid fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, following US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and subsequent threats of retaliation. Spot gold rose by 0.1% to $3,371.30 per ounce while US gold futures remained steady at $3,387.20 per ounce during early trading hours today.

International reactions World awaits Iran's response after US strikes The world is now waiting to see how Iran will respond after the US strikes, which, alongside Israel, mark the largest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution. In a televised address, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliation, saying any response would prompt further attacks unless peace was pursued.

Escalating conflict Iran vows to retaliate, missile exchanges continue Iran has vowed to retaliate, with missile exchanges between Iran and Israel continuing over the weekend. Israeli fighter jets targeted military sites in western Iran, while Iranian missiles injured many and destroyed buildings in Tel Aviv. The situation continues to escalate as both sides remain locked in a cycle of retaliation.

Economic uncertainty US Fed divided on rate cuts The US Federal Reserve is divided over whether to continue hedging against inflation risks or expedite rate cuts. This was evident in their first public comments after deciding to keep borrowing costs steady for now. The Fed's latest Monetary Policy Report to Congress said US inflation remains somewhat elevated but suggested that the full impact of Trump's tariffs is yet to be felt.