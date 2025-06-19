What's the story

Israel's Soroka Hospital in Beersheba reported "extensive damage" after Iran fired a ballistic missile toward the nation on Thursday.

The attack also hit seven other sites in Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon.

Israel's emergency service said more than 30 people have been injured.

The Ministry of Health has asked hospitals to prepare for an influx of patients from Soroka, with some patients already being directed to Barzilai in Ashkelon and Assuta Ashdod hospitals.