Canada's top intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has confirmed for the first time that Khalistani extremists are operating from its soil.

The CSIS's 2024 annual report states these extremists are using Canada for promoting, fundraising, and planning violence primarily targeting India.

According to the report, since the mid-1980s, the politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) threat has manifested primarily through Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) seeking to use and support violent means to establish an independent nation-state called Khalistan.