Why Mazda has recalled more than 183,000 cars in US
What's the story
Mazda has announced a major recall of over 183,000 vehicles in the US due to serious safety concerns.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued notices about the recalls, which are related to malfunctioning airbags and faulty turn signal indicators.
The recall affects several popular Mazda cars and their issues could increase the risk of accidents or injury.
Recall details
Major recall for airbag deployment problem
The majority of the recalled vehicles (171,412) are 2024-2025 Mazda3 and 2024-2025 CX-30 models.
These cars were made in the US and Japan.
The issue stems from faulty airbag sensors that can trigger an error code and deactivate the airbags during low battery conditions, creating a major safety hazard in case of a crash.
Remedial action
Mazda will reprogram or replace the faulty units
To address the airbag deployment issue, Mazda plans to either reprogram the faulty airbag sensor unit or replace it with new ones at no cost. The company has assigned recall number 7525E for this problem and will notify affected vehicle owners by July 28.
Additional recall
MX-5 models recalled over indicator light issue
Along with the airbag deployment issue, Mazda has also recalled 12,244 vehicles over an indicator light problem. This affects certain 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5 models.
The problem is that the indicator light may not illuminate and warn drivers about traction control and dynamic stability control system issues.
Without proper warning, drivers might be unaware of compromised vehicle stability, increasing the risk of a crash.
Fix plan
DSC unit will be replaced in affected cars
For the indicator light issue, Mazda will replace the dynamic stability control unit in the affected vehicles free of charge. The company has assigned recall number 7425E for this problem and will notify car owners by July 21.