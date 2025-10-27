Deepening Pakistan-Bangladesh ties: Should India worry?

Pakistan's top military officer, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, recently met Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka . The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties in trade, investment, and defense cooperation. Ever since Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August last year and Yunus was appointed Chief Adviser, ties between the two South Asian countries have deepened. The meeting is seen as a potential shift in regional dynamics that could impact India's security landscape.

Bilateral discussions General Mirza says shipping route between Karachi, Chittagong operational During their meeting, General Mirza and Yunus discussed the potential for expanded trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan. "Our two countries will support each other," General Mirza said. He also mentioned that a shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong is already operational, with an air route from Dhaka to Karachi expected to open within a matter of months.

Geopolitical shift Diplomatic overtures from Islamabad to Dhaka The meeting between General Mirza and Yunus comes after a series of diplomatic overtures from Islamabad to Dhaka. Under the Yunus interim government, Bangladesh has steadily distanced itself from India and moved closer to Pakistan. This includes signing a visa-free travel agreement for government passport holders, increasing scholarships for Bangladeshi students, as well as Islamabad pledging specialized training for Bangladeshi civil servants.

Security concerns India fears rise in militancy, smuggling due to Bangladesh-China nexus India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had warned earlier this year that a growing alignment between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China could pose challenges for India's security. He said there could be a "possible convergence of interest" among these nations affecting India's stability. The porous border between India and Bangladesh raises fears of increased militancy and smuggling due to their growing friendship.

Territorial concerns Yunus's gift to General Mirza Further, the meeting itself gave rise to another controversy when Yunus presented a gift, which also had a distorted map of Bangladesh, showing Assam and other northeastern states as part of the country. The image of the gift, which was shared on Yunus' official X account, shows a book titled Art of Triumph: Bangladesh's new dawn.