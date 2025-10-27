Ex-DOGE member calls H-1B visa program in US a 'scam'

James Fishback, the CEO of Azoria and a former developer of the "DOGE checks" tool, has slammed the United States H-1B visa program. He called it a "scam" that takes away jobs from qualified American workers. The 30-year-old entrepreneur accused US companies of abusing the system to bring in cheaper foreign labor, mainly from India and China .

Job market manipulation Companies hide job postings to bring in foreign workers Fishback alleged that US companies aren't even trying to hire locals. He said they hide job postings in obscure newspapers to "check the box," and when no one applies, they bring in another foreign worker. This practice denies qualified Americans jobs and dignity, he argued.

Local talent Fishback calls on Florida companies to hire local graduates Fishback has often said that American companies don't want to hire local talent, even when there are plenty of skilled graduates in AI and computer science. He specifically called on Florida companies to hire recent graduates from local universities instead of importing foreign workers. "They are brilliant, hungry, and love our state!" he said.

Foreign labor Indians, Chinese get exploited in the US Fishback also said that Indians and Chinese think they are better off in the US but end up getting exploited. He added that Americans are more qualified than cheap foreign labor. In a recent interview with Fox News, Fishback was asked if ending H-1B visas would mean less skilled foreign workers coming to US. His answer was simple: "We don't need to import foreign workers from India."

Political stance 'Ask politicians where they stand on H-1B issue' Fishback also called on voters to ask candidates where they stand on the H-1B issue. He said if a politician doesn't support ending the H-1B program, they shouldn't be voted for. "It doesn't matter if they're Republican or Democrat—they are choosing cheap foreign labor over qualified Americans," he said.