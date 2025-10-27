Thousands of underwater UFOs seen around US: Should we worry?
What's the story
A recent surge of Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) has been reported near the United States coastlines. The Enigma app, which tracks UFO sightings, has recorded over 30,000 such incidents since its launch in 2022. Of these, more than 9,000 sightings were logged this year alone within 16.09km of US shores or major water bodies.
State statistics
California and Florida report most incidents
The states of California and Florida have reported the highest number of these mysterious sightings. California alone recorded 389 incidents, while Florida had 306. One of the reports even included a video showing glowing green lights moving under the ocean surface. Maps released by Enigma show dense clusters of these sightings along both coasts of the US.
Expert opinion
Ex-Navy official raises concerns over sightings
Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet has raised concerns over these unexplained ocean-linked incidents. He argued that the increasing number of credible cases should be taken seriously. "The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the DOD is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena," he wrote in a report for the Sol Foundation.
Potential implications
USS Omaha tracked object vanishing into ocean in 2019
Gallaudet warned that objects that are capable of moving seamlessly between air and sea could have "world-changing" implications. He also pointed out that around 150 reports described the objects hovering above or plunging into the water. Concerns over such incidents first spiked in July 2019 when the USS Omaha tracked an unidentified object vanishing into the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. The Pentagon later verified this video, showing an object entering the sea without leaving any debris or impact.