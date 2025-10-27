Thousands of underwater UFOs seen around US: Should we worry?

A recent surge of Unidentified Submersible Objects (USOs) has been reported near the United States coastlines. The Enigma app, which tracks UFO sightings, has recorded over 30,000 such incidents since its launch in 2022. Of these, more than 9,000 sightings were logged this year alone within 16.09km of US shores or major water bodies.

State statistics California and Florida report most incidents The states of California and Florida have reported the highest number of these mysterious sightings. California alone recorded 389 incidents, while Florida had 306. One of the reports even included a video showing glowing green lights moving under the ocean surface. Maps released by Enigma show dense clusters of these sightings along both coasts of the US.

Expert opinion Ex-Navy official raises concerns over sightings Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet has raised concerns over these unexplained ocean-linked incidents. He argued that the increasing number of credible cases should be taken seriously. "The fact that unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the DOD is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena," he wrote in a report for the Sol Foundation.