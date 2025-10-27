Why over 8,000 flights were delayed in the US yesterday

The United States is facing major flight delays as air traffic controller absences continue to disrupt travel. More than 8,000 flights were delayed yesterday alone, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The delays have been above average since a federal government shutdown began on October 1. Southwest Airlines was the hardest hit with 2,000 flights (45%) delayed on Sunday, followed by American Airlines with nearly 1,200 (33%).

Staffing crisis FAA reports staffing issues at 22 locations The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported staffing issues at 22 locations on Saturday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that more shortages are likely to cause further delays and cancellations in the coming days. The FAA also issued ground delay programs at major airports such as Chicago's O'Hare, Washington's Reagan National, and Newark Liberty International due to these staffing shortages.

Pay concerns Air traffic controllers working without pay The ongoing government shutdown has left around 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay. The Donald Trump administration has warned that flight disruptions could worsen as controllers miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday. This comes after they were paid two weeks ago at 90% of their regular pay.

Staffing shortage FAA short of targeted staffing levels The FAA is currently around 3,500 air traffic controllers short of its targeted staffing levels. Many controllers were working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown began. In 2019, a similar situation during a 35-day shutdown led to increased absences by controllers and TSA officers, which in turn extended wait times at some airport checkpoints.