'First Copy' S02 teaser: Munawar Faruqui takes piracy business overseas

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:54 pm Oct 27, 202504:54 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated second season of the web series First Copy is just around the corner! The show, which marked Munawar Faruqui's acting debut earlier this year, has released its teaser for the second season. Here, Faruqui's character Arif is taking his piracy business to an international level. The teaser hints at a thrilling journey filled with danger as Arif faces goons and kidnappers in his quest for expansion.