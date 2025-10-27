'First Copy' S02 teaser: Munawar Faruqui takes piracy business overseas
What's the story
The highly anticipated second season of the web series First Copy is just around the corner! The show, which marked Munawar Faruqui's acting debut earlier this year, has released its teaser for the second season. Here, Faruqui's character Arif is taking his piracy business to an international level. The teaser hints at a thrilling journey filled with danger as Arif faces goons and kidnappers in his quest for expansion.
Plot details
Arif's journey beyond India's borders
The clip dropped by MX Player reveals that Arif, after being released from an Indian prison, is eager to take his business beyond India's borders. Despite receiving warnings about the dangers that lie ahead, he remains undeterred and confident in his plans. The teaser leaves viewers with a sense of intrigue as they wonder what challenges await Arif on his journey.
Anticipated reveal
Where is Arif headed?
In the teaser, Arif is heard saying, "Wahan ka ticket kata raha hoon jahan saare beimaan log rehte hai," hinting at his destination. However, the exact name of this place remains undisclosed. The warning he receives about the dangers that await him adds to the suspense. "Jis jahannum mein tum jaa rahe ho, wahan ka shaitaan bahut bada hai," he is warned. Will he heed this advice? The trailer for First Copy S02 will be released on Wednesday, October 29.