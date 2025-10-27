Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki' trailer out: Web series mixes horror, comedy Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

Ashish Chanchlani is stepping into directing with his new web series Ekaki, premiering on YouTube this November 27.

The just-released trailer teases a group of friends heading to "Ekaki Villa" for what starts as a fun party but quickly spirals into a spooky, supernatural adventure.

Fans are loving the mix of scares and laughs.