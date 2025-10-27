Next Article
Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki' trailer out: Web series mixes horror, comedy
Entertainment
Ashish Chanchlani is stepping into directing with his new web series Ekaki, premiering on YouTube this November 27.
The just-released trailer teases a group of friends heading to "Ekaki Villa" for what starts as a fun party but quickly spirals into a spooky, supernatural adventure.
Fans are loving the mix of scares and laughs.
Chanchlani wears multiple hats in 'Ekaki'
Chanchlani isn't just directing—he's also acting, writing, and producing Ekaki under his ACV Studios banner.
The cast features Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare and more.
With its fresh take on horror-comedy, Ekaki looks set to offer something new for fans of both genres.