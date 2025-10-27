Is 3I/ATLAS an alien spacecraft? Mystery may end this week

The long-standing question of whether aliens exist could be answered on October 30. Theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku, a professor at City College of New York and author of "Quantum Supremacy," said the unusual interstellar object 3I/ATLAS will reveal if it's just a cosmic rock or proof of extraterrestrial intelligence. The object is as big as Manhattan and has been exhibiting unusual movements and features that have scientists puzzled.

Orbital path Discovered in July, the object is heading for solar pass Discovered on July 1, 2025, by ATLAS telescope system in Hawaii, the object is classified as interstellar because it's just passing through our solar system. Its hyperbolic path means it will swing around the Sun once before heading back into deep space forever. It will make its closest approach to the Sun around October 29-30 and Earth on December 19.

Energy boost Kaku explains the significance of the solar pass Kaku said if the object gains extra energy in a way that defies ordinary conservation of energy laws, it could indicate an intelligence guiding it. He explained this solar pass will let scientists observe the Oberth effect, where an object can gain speed when passing close to a massive body like the Sun. However, an excess boost would be "a cosmic calling card," Kaku said.

Unusual features NASA is tracking the object, but no official statement yet NASA has been quietly tracking 3I/ATLAS for months, noting its unusual movements and energy signatures that don't match typical comet behavior. The agency has only confirmed it continues to monitor the object and update orbital data daily. Speculation is rife with some scientists comparing it to 'Oumuamua, a cigar-shaped interstellar visitor detected in 2017 that exhibited unexplained acceleration.