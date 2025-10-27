Harry Potter publisher believes AI can cure writer's block
What's the story
Nigel Newton, the CEO of Bloomsbury Publishing (publisher of Harry Potter book series), has said that artificial intelligence (AI) could be a game-changer for creative arts. He believes that while it won't replace top-tier writers, it could help many people get started in their creative endeavors. "AI gets them going and writes the first paragraph or first chapter," he told PA news agency.
Versatility
AI in creative arts
Newton, who founded Bloomsbury in 1986 and signed JK Rowling in the 1990s, said AI could be used in painting, music composition, and almost all creative arts. He warned against using AI to write entire books but emphasized that readers prefer works by well-known authors. "We are programmed deep in our DNA to be comforted by the authority and reliability of big brand names, and that applies more than ever to the names of big writers," he said.
Financials
Bloomsbury's financial performance
Bloomsbury has seen a surge in sales thanks to its roster of high-profile authors such as Sarah J Maas. The publisher also recently reported a 20% jump in revenue in its academic and professional division for the first half of its financial year, largely due to an AI licensing agreement.
Dispute
Legal battles with AI companies
Despite Newton's optimism about AI's potential to assist new writers, many prominent authors have had run-ins with AI firms in recent years. In September, Anthropic, an AI company, agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a class action lawsuit in the US by book authors who alleged that the firm used pirated copies of their works to train its chatbot.