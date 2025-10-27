Harry Potter publisher believes AI can cure writer's block

Nigel Newton, the CEO of Bloomsbury Publishing (publisher of Harry Potter book series), has said that artificial intelligence (AI) could be a game-changer for creative arts. He believes that while it won't replace top-tier writers, it could help many people get started in their creative endeavors. "AI gets them going and writes the first paragraph or first chapter," he told PA news agency.

Versatility AI in creative arts Newton, who founded Bloomsbury in 1986 and signed JK Rowling in the 1990s, said AI could be used in painting, music composition, and almost all creative arts. He warned against using AI to write entire books but emphasized that readers prefer works by well-known authors. "We are programmed deep in our DNA to be comforted by the authority and reliability of big brand names, and that applies more than ever to the names of big writers," he said.

Financials Bloomsbury's financial performance Bloomsbury has seen a surge in sales thanks to its roster of high-profile authors such as Sarah J Maas. The publisher also recently reported a 20% jump in revenue in its academic and professional division for the first half of its financial year, largely due to an AI licensing agreement.