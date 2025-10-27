It packs the power of a room-sized supercomputer while consuming 90% less energy

This Chinese supercomputer can fit inside a mini fridge

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:38 pm Oct 27, 2025

Chinese scientists have unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in computing technology, the BI Explorer computing system (BIE-1). The device is said to be the world's first brain-like intelligent computer that can fit into a mini fridge. Despite its small size, it packs the power of a room-sized supercomputer while consuming 90% less energy. The revolutionary tech was revealed by researchers from the Guangdong Institute of Intelligence Science and Technology (GDIIST) at a forum in southern China.