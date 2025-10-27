LOADING...
This Chinese supercomputer can fit inside a mini fridge
It packs the power of a room-sized supercomputer while consuming 90% less energy

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 27, 2025
04:38 pm
What's the story

Chinese scientists have unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in computing technology, the BI Explorer computing system (BIE-1). The device is said to be the world's first brain-like intelligent computer that can fit into a mini fridge. Despite its small size, it packs the power of a room-sized supercomputer while consuming 90% less energy. The revolutionary tech was revealed by researchers from the Guangdong Institute of Intelligence Science and Technology (GDIIST) at a forum in southern China.

Mechanism

How does it work?

The BIE-1 packs the power of a supercomputer into a refrigerator-sized unit. It employs an intuitive neural network and brain-like artificial intelligence algorithm to achieve training and inference speeds that rival the traditional computing clusters. The GDIIST described the device as a "miniaturized supercomputer" that makes high-end intelligent computing capabilities easily accessible.

Versatility

Device can be deployed in homes, small offices

The BIE-1 can be easily deployed in homes, small offices, and even mobile environments. It is low on power consumption and noise, making it an ideal choice for various settings. The device was jointly developed by Zhuhai Hengqin Neogenint Technology and Suiren (Zhuhai) Medical Technology, two firms incubated by GDIIST.