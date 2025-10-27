Google AI Studio now lets you build apps with Gemini Technology Oct 27, 2025

Google just rolled out "Vibe coding" in AI Studio, letting you build AI-powered apps by simply describing what you want in plain English.

Powered by Gemini models, it skips all the complicated setup—no need to mess with APIs or code libraries.

You can go from idea to working app way faster, even if you're not a tech expert.