Next Article
Google AI Studio now lets you build apps with Gemini
Technology
Google just rolled out "Vibe coding" in AI Studio, letting you build AI-powered apps by simply describing what you want in plain English.
Powered by Gemini models, it skips all the complicated setup—no need to mess with APIs or code libraries.
You can go from idea to working app way faster, even if you're not a tech expert.
Other updates in AI Studio
Vibe coding isn't alone—Google also revamped the App Gallery into an interactive board packed with tappable previews and remixable starter code.
There's a new brainstorming screen that serves up Gemini-generated ideas while your app loads, plus an Annotation Mode that turns your visual tweaks into real code.
And if you're stuck for inspiration, just hit "I'm Feeling Lucky" for instant app ideas!