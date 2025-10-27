WhatsApp to let users react to status updates with emojis

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users react to status updates with a reaction sticker. The upcoming addition aims to make interactions more lively and engaging, giving users an instant way to express their feelings through interactive emoji stickers on their photos or videos. The feature will work just like Instagram Stories , allowing viewers to react quickly and in a fun way by tapping these stickers.

Personalization Users can choose emoji for their status updates The reaction sticker feature will give users full control over the emoji they want to use for their status updates. Before posting, they can pick from the entire set of emojis and select one that best captures their mood or message. This flexibility allows users to maintain a consistent and expressive tone across their updates. By giving creative control, WhatsApp makes sure every reaction sticker feels personal and perfectly suited to each piece of shared content.

Interaction How will viewers react to statuses? When viewers open a status update with a reaction sticker, they will see the interactive emoji on the image or video. By tapping the sticker, they can instantly react to the author without having to type anything. This interaction is completely private, with only the author of the status being able to see who reacted. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, all reaction data remains secure and inaccessible to third parties.

Notifications Reacting to statuses will trigger notifications When someone reacts to a status update with a reaction sticker, the author gets an instant notification on their phone.Each notification shows the name of the contact and the specific emoji used for the reaction, enabling immediate recognition of who engaged with their content. These notifications are clear, helping users easily identify which status update reaction belongs to. Beyond notifications, WhatsApp plans to show reactions in each status update's activity sheet, giving users a dedicated space to review engagement.

Engagement Reaction stickers could boost engagement on statuses The reaction sticker feature has the potential to significantly boost engagement on status updates. Unlike the current emoji reaction system where viewers have to swipe up and choose one of eight preset emojis, the sticker is visible immediately on the screen. This visibility makes it far more likely for viewers to interact spontaneously, as the reaction point is clear and inviting. The visually placed sticker draws attention and transforms a passive viewer into an active participant.