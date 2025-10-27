Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS to make closest approach to Sun soon

3I/ATLAS isn't your average space rock. It sports a large, asymmetric coma and a tail that points away from the Sun. Scientists are keeping an eye out for anything unusual in its path, but so far it looks like a naturally formed comet.

How to spot the comet?

Right now, 3I/ATLAS is too faint for backyard telescopes or naked eyes—it takes pro gear to spot it.

On December 19, 2025, it'll pass Earth at a safe distance of about 1.8 times farther than the Sun is from us.

No worries: there's zero risk to our planet as experts continue tracking its journey.