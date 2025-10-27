Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS to make closest approach to Sun soon
Heads up, space fans!
The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS—spotted by Chile's ATLAS telescope in July—will make its closest approach to the Sun on October 29, 2025.
It's only the third confirmed visitor from outside our solar system and will pass just inside Mars's orbit, giving astronomers a rare chance to study it in detail.
What do we know about the comet?
3I/ATLAS isn't your average space rock. It sports a large, asymmetric coma and a tail that points away from the Sun.
Scientists are keeping an eye out for anything unusual in its path, but so far it looks like a naturally formed comet.
How to spot the comet?
Right now, 3I/ATLAS is too faint for backyard telescopes or naked eyes—it takes pro gear to spot it.
On December 19, 2025, it'll pass Earth at a safe distance of about 1.8 times farther than the Sun is from us.
No worries: there's zero risk to our planet as experts continue tracking its journey.