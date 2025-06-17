Trump says he may delay TikTok ban in US again
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has said that he may extend the deadline for China-based tech giant ByteDance to divest its American operations of TikTok.
The current deadline for the sale is set for June 19.
To note, Trump has previously indicated openness to extensions due to TikTok's role in connecting him with younger voters during his 2024 presidential campaign.
Sale talks
ByteDance's talks with Trump
ByteDance had previously said during former President Joe Biden's term that it had no plans to sell TikTok.
However, once Trump became President, the Chinese tech giant said it was in talks with the administration to find a solution for its US operations.
The firm also clarified that any potential deal would need approval from Chinese authorities.
Ban extension
TikTok ban in the US
The Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was passed with bipartisan support in 2023, officially banned TikTok in the US on January 19, 2025.
The ban was imposed over concerns of national security and data privacy.
After taking office, Trump gave the platform a 75-day extension for its sale, followed by another one in April this year.
Restructuring hurdles
Plan to restructure TikTok stalled
Trump had proposed to restructure TikTok's US operations as a separate entity under American ownership.
However, the plan has stalled after China indicated it would not approve such a move, especially amid rising trade tensions over Trump's 'reciprocal' tariff policy.
A Reuters report cited an unnamed source as saying ByteDance's US investors are still working to finalize the deal but any progress depends on diplomatic resolutions between Washington and Beijing.