Trump mulling US military action against Iranian nuclear facilities: Reports
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling joining Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump is considering a variety of options, multiple administration officials said after the president held an 80-minute security meeting with his national security team at the White House Situation Room.
The meeting was held to discuss options in light of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.
Potential escalation
Israeli officials say Netanyahu convinced Trump will join war
Two Israeli officials have reportedly said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense establishment are convinced that Trump might join the war soon.
This speculation has been fueled by Trump's abrupt exit from the G7 Summit and his demand for Iran's "unconditional surrender."
In a series of social media posts, he claimed that the US has complete control over Iranian airspace, asserting that Iran's defense systems can't match American military technology.
Escalating tensions
Conflict has already taken over 200 lives
Trump also warned Iran against attacking civilians or American soldiers, saying, "Our patience is wearing thin."
He demanded "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"
The conflict has already taken over 200 lives in Iran and at least 24 Israeli civilians.
The New York Times reported that Iran has prepared missiles for strikes on US bases if America joins Israel's war against them.
Military involvement
Vance says Trump may use military force against Iran
US Vice President JD Vance also hinted that Trump might use military force to achieve American objectives.
He said, "He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president."
Iran has consistently maintained that it has no intention of developing a nuclear weapon and that its nuclear program is completely peaceful.
However, Trump dismissed this assessment, claiming on Tuesday that Iran was "very close" to creating one.
Nuclear deal
Trump says deal should've been done
Early on Tuesday, a frustrated Trump said that he is seeking a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran.
He said aboard Air Force One, "We're looking for better than a ceasefire."
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack on Tehran that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and destroyed its nuclear sites.
Iran swore to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.