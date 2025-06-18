What's the story

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to Israel.

"The battle begins," he wrote on X while sharing an image of a man holding a sword entering a castle-like gate.

Khamenei's post is a reference to the first imam of Shia Islam and his conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar in the 7th century.

He warned Israel that they would show "no mercy" to what he called a "terrorist Zionist regime."