Sensex plunges 1,100 points as Israel-Iran war jitters spook investors
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a major slump in early trade on Friday. The BSE Sensex plunged over 1,100 points while the Nifty50 fell below the crucial 24,850 mark.
The massive sell-off comes in line with sharp declines across Asian markets after Israel's military action against Iran escalated geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich Middle East region.
Market reaction
Sensex tanks to around 80,500
At around 9:20am the Sensex was down by a staggering 1,163 points or 1.42% at 80,528.
The Nifty50 also witnessed a sharp decline of 284 points or 1.13%, bringing it down to 24,608.
Among sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas emerged as the worst performer with a loss of about 1.6%. This was mainly due to losses incurred by Mahanagar Gas, IGL, BPCL, and IOC stocks.
Market overview
Overall market-cap of BSE-listed firms declines by ₹5.52 lakh crore
Apart from sector-specific losses, the broader market also took a hit. The Nifty Midcap index fell by 1.1% while the Nifty Smallcap100 slipped by 1.5%.
Aviation stocks, including Indigo and SpiceJet fell up to 4.3%, following the Air India mishap in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
The overall market capitalization of all listed companies on BSE also saw a major dip, falling by ₹5.52 lakh crore to ₹444.06 lakh crore due to these developments in the Indian stock market today.