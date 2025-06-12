US on high alert over possible Israeli strike on Iran
The United States is on high alert over a potential Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, The Washington Post reported.
US intelligence officials fear that Israel may act without American consent if nuclear talks between the US and Iran collapse, the report said.
Amid these concerns, President Donald Trump announced the relocation of American personnel from the Middle East, citing safety concerns.
Iran can't have a nuclear weapon: Trump
"They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens. But they have been or we've given notice to move out, and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.
He reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, saying, "They can't have a nuclear weapon, very simple. We're not going to allow that."
US has begun to pull personnel out of Iraq
The US State Department has also allowed certain staff to leave Iraq, while the Pentagon is permitting military families to voluntarily depart from bases in the region.
All US embassies within striking distance of Iranian assets—including those in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Northern Africa—have been ordered to activate emergency action committees and send risk mitigation plans back to Washington.
Israel preparing to strike Iran
Last month, Axios reported that Israel is preparing to strike Iran quickly if US-Iran talks fail.
"Bibi (Netanyahu) is waiting for the nuclear talks to collapse and for the moment Trump will be disappointed about the negotiations and open to giving him the go-ahead," the publication reported.
CBS also reported that US officials have been informed that Israel is "fully prepared" to conduct an attack on Iran and that Washington "anticipates" that Tehran will retaliate by striking "American sites in...Iraq."
Iran warns US would pay price if Israel attacks
Iran has warned that the US, as Israel's biggest military supporter, would face consequences if Israel attacks Iran.
Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said that if Iran is attacked, it will retaliate by striking US bases in the region.
The US and Iran have been locked in a standoff over Iran's uranium enrichment, with Tehran defending it as "non-negotiable" right and Washington calling it a "red line."
The next round of nuclear talks is scheduled for this weekend in Oman.