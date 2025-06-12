Mob vandalizes Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh
What's the story
The ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh was vandalized by a mob on Tuesday.
The attack on the heritage site, known as Rabindra Kacharibari, was reportedly triggered by a dispute over motorcycle parking fees between a visitor and staff members on Sunday.
Following the incident, authorities have temporarily closed the site and formed a probe panel to investigate.
Incident details
How the parking fee dispute escalated
The dispute began when Bangladeshi expatriate Shah Newaz visited the Kacharibari with his family and got into an argument with an employee over motorcycle parking fees, reported United News of Bangladesh.
Although Newaz bought an entry ticket for the museum and paid for motorcycle parking, he did not receive a receipt.
When asked to produce the ticket by a staff member at the main gate, a scuffle ensued.
Aftermath
Incident leads to mob attack on museum
According to the New Age, Newaz was then allegedly locked in an office and beaten.
After the alleged assault on Newaz, local leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rescued him.
In response to the incident, locals formed a human chain protest on Tuesday.
Subsequently, a mob stormed the Rabindra Kacharibari and vandalized its auditorium, breaking window panes, doors, and furniture.
The director of the institution was also beaten during this attack.
Investigation
Committee to probe the incident
Bangladesh's Department of Archaeology has since formed a three-member committee to probe the mob attack on Rabindra Kacharibari.
The custodian of the Kacharibari, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, said the site was being temporarily closed due to "unavoidable circumstances," and the committee has been asked to submit its report within five working days.
Rabindra Kacharibari was where Tagore's family oversaw their estate in Sirajganj's Shahzadpur upazila.
The poet composed many of his finest works during his time at the Kacharibari.