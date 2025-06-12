What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has launched a waitlist website for his visa program called the "Trump Card."

The gold card offers a pathway to permanent residency to foreigners who invest $5 million in the US.

The program was first announced in February and is now accepting applications on its official website, trumpcard.gov.

Interested applicants can sign up by providing their name, region of origin, and whether they're applying as an individual or business.