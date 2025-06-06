What's the story

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, briefly announced plans to decommission the Dragon spacecraft.

The decision came in the wake of a public dispute with US President Donald Trump over federal contracts.

The Crew Dragon is essential for ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

It is scheduled to launch Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on a 14-day mission with Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) on June 10.

However, Musk's announcement has raised concerns over the mission's fate.