What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has proposed that Canada could avoid a $61 billion bill for his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system if it agrees to become the 51st state of the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I told Canada...that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal Nation."

However, he said that joining the US would cost "ZERO DOLLARS."

He added, "They are considering the offer!"