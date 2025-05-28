'Get free Golden Dome protection...become 51st state': Trump to Canada
United States President Donald Trump has proposed that Canada could avoid a $61 billion bill for his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system if it agrees to become the 51st state of the US.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I told Canada...that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal Nation."
However, he said that joining the US would cost "ZERO DOLLARS."
He added, "They are considering the offer!"
Diplomatic silence
Canada's response to Trump's proposal remains unclear
There has been no immediate official response from Canada regarding Trump's proposal.
However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier confirmed that Canada was considering joining the US on the project.
He said discussions were at an early stage and declined to put a price tag on it.
The proposed system aims to protect against threats such as ballistic missiles and hypersonics using space-based interceptors.
Project doubts
Trump's ambitious defense project faces skepticism
Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" system has been met with skepticism due to its unproven technology.
The project is estimated to cost $175 billion in total, with Congress seeking $25 billion to kickstart the work.
However, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the US could spend up to $542 billion over 20 years on fully developing and deploying space-based interceptors.
Defense partnership
Canada and US's long-standing defense collaboration
Since the 1950s, Canada and the US have collaborated on air defense through the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
In 2022, Canada announced a C$38.6 billion ($28 billion) long-term plan to modernize NORAD.
While the US and Canada have a longstanding defense partnership through NORAD, the broader relationship has been tested by Trump's trade war against Canada and his suggestion that it become a US state.