Trump announces $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has officially selected a design for the ambitious $175 billion 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield.
The project, which was first ordered by Trump in January, aims to create a network of satellites that can detect, track, and possibly intercept incoming missiles.
At a White House press conference, he announced US Space Force General Michael Guetlein as the lead program manager for this key military initiative.
Project timeline
Golden Dome project aims for 2029 operational date
The 'Golden Dome' project is expected to be operational by the end of Trump's term in January 2029. However, industry experts are skeptical about this timeline and the estimated cost.
The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the project could cost between $161 billion and $542 billion over two decades.
Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns over its procurement process and SpaceX's involvement in building key components of the system.
Technical details
Golden Dome's technology and potential contractors
The 'Golden Dome' will deploy next-generation technologies across land, sea, and space. It includes a massive array of surveillance satellites and a separate fleet of attacking satellites to intercept offensive missiles soon after lift-off.
Potential contractors for this massive project include L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and RTX Corp.
The Pentagon's announcement has also triggered discussions with Canada about strengthening NORAD and related initiatives like the 'Golden Dome.'
International response
Russia and China criticize Golden Dome plan
Russia and China had earlier slammed the 'Golden Dome' plan as "deeply destabilizing," warning it could turn space into a "battlefield."
The 2022 Missile Defense Review pointed to increased threats from Russia and China and warned of the danger of ballistic missiles from North Korea and Iran.
The Golden Dome was inspired by Israel's land-based Iron Dome defense shield.
Trump said Alaska will be a big part of the program, while Georgia and Indiana would benefit from it.