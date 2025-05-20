UN warns 14,000 babies could die in Gaza within 48hrs
What's the story
The United Nations has issued a dire warning that without immediate intervention, around 14,000 babies could perish in Gaza within the next two days.
This comes as Israel continues to impose an aid blockade on the Palestinian territory for over two months.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher described the situation as "a drop in the ocean" after only five aid trucks were allowed to enter Gaza on Monday.
Starvation crisis
WHO reports 2 million starving in Gaza
The World Health Organization (WHO) has also warned of a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying two million people are starving.
He said "tons of food is blocked at the border" by Israel.
The UN-backed report estimated that one in five people are facing starvation and called for immediate action to prevent famine.
Global response
International leaders condemn Israel's actions in Gaza
The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada have condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza. They warned of possible joint action if Israel continues to restrict humanitarian aid.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a joint statement condemning Israel's blockade of aid and condemning comments by ministers in Netanyahu's government who have threatened mass displacement of Palestinians.
Aid access
Israel eases aid blockade amid international pressure
Amid mounting international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would ease the 11-week siege of Gaza to prevent a "starvation crisis" on Sunday.
However, this is less than 2% of daily supplies before the war.
Fletcher said UN teams are assessing needs on the ground in medical centers and schools, noting that many people have been killed in the ongoing bombardments.
Ongoing conflict
Israeli bombardments continue, Gaza's civil defense agency reports deaths
Despite the easing of the blockade, Israeli bombardments continue in Gaza. The civil defense agency in Gaza reported that at least 44 people were killed today alone.
Al Jazeera reported that Israeli forces bombed a pharmaceutical laboratory as part of their ongoing military operations.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the past week, many of them women and children, as Israel's attacks have intensified, The Guardian reported.