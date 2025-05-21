India's global outreach on 'Operation Sindoor' begins today
What's the story
The first of seven multi-party delegations will depart for foreign capitals on Wednesday to convey India's strong opposition to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
The initiative involves visiting 33 countries and the European Union's headquarters in Brussels.
The delegations are headed by prominent leaders from various parties, including Baijayant Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha of Janata Dal United (JD(U)), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, DMK's Kanimozhi, and Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule.
Diplomatic mission
Delegations to convey India's stance on terrorism
The delegations will meet with key political figures, intellectuals, journalists, and expat Indians in these countries.
They will present India's position on terrorism and highlight Pakistan's role in global terror activities.
Sources told India Today that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed three of the seven delegations about India's "new normal" regarding terrorism.
He said, "While India is committed to peace, it will not tolerate any terror attacks on its soil and will hit back as part of its 'new normal.'"
Evidence presentation
Delegations to present evidence of Pakistan's terror involvement
JD(U) leader Jha, who is leading a delegation to several Southeast Asian countries, said their message would be clear: "India has decided enough is enough."
He accused Pakistan of acting like "a thief asked to probe his own crime" when it comes to terrorism.
Shiv Sena MP Shinde, on the other hand, promised to present evidence of Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks not just in India but abroad as well.
Countering claims
Delegations to counter US claims and China's stance
The briefing also addressed US President Donald Trump's claims of mediation in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Former Union minister Salman Khurshid clarified that the decision was made mutually by both nations without third-party involvement.
The delegations were also informed about China's changed stance, which regretted India's actions instead of condemning them, per NDTV.
A source told the channel, "Pakistan tries to play the victim card on such occasions but India will not let this happen."
Delegations
Check the dates of visits here
The first group, led by Sena's Shinde, will visit the UAE on Wednesday and then Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.
The second group, led by JDU MP Jha, will visit Japan on May 22, South Korea on May 24, Singapore on May 27, Indonesia on May 28, and Malaysia on May 31.
The third group, led by Kanimozhi, will visit Russia on May 22, Slovenia on May 25, Greece on May 27, Latvia on May 29, and Spain on 31.