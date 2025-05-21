What's the story

The first of seven multi-party delegations will depart for foreign capitals on Wednesday to convey India's strong opposition to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The initiative involves visiting 33 countries and the European Union's headquarters in Brussels.

The delegations are headed by prominent leaders from various parties, including Baijayant Panda and Ravi Shankar Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha of Janata Dal United (JD(U)), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, DMK's Kanimozhi, and Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule.