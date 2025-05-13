Trump claims he averted India-Pakistan nuclear war; Delhi trashes claim
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters at the Oval Office that his administration was instrumental in averting a possible nuclear crisis between India and Pakistan.
He claimed that he told both the countries, "Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade."
Ceasefire claim
Trump claims credit for ceasefire agreement
Trump had also alleged his administration brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10.
"I think a permanent one (ceasefire) between India and Pakistan—the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons," he claimed.
However, Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, maintained that no third party was involved in reaching the ceasefire.
Deccan Herald, citing New Delhi source, reported that US officials never mentioned trade while speaking to the senior brass of the Indian government during the conflict.
Leadership commendation
No reference to trade in any of these discussions
"There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions," the New Delhi source said, contradicting the US president's claim.
Earlier, New Delhi had also subtly denied the US claim that it mediated between South Asian countries.
It said that on Saturday, the Director General of Military Operations of India received a call from his counterpart in Pakistan, and the two countries had agreed to an "understanding" to stop military actions across borders.
Trade strategy
Trade negotiations as a turning point
Trump had characterized his trade talks with the two countries as a turning point in calming down tensions.
"People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden, they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have," Trump said.
He also thanked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their parts in preventing the crisis.
"We stopped a nuclear conflict."