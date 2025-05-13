Karnataka: Tension in Belagavi after Quran found burned near mosque
What's the story
The Belagavi police in Karnataka have launched a manhunt after partially burnt pages of the Quran were found near a mosque in Santibasthawad village, about 10km from the city, on Monday.
The matter was reported by Iada Martin Marbanian, Police Commissioner of Belagavi, who said elders of the mosque found the charred pages in an agricultural field next to their place of worship.
Public response
Protests erupt following incident
The finding of burnt pages of the Quran led to protests in several mosques across Belagavi taluk.
Protesters, mainly from Santibasthawad, Peeranwadi, Machche and surrounding areas, tried marching toward Belagavi city to submit a memorandum to the district administration but were intercepted on the way.
They were permitted to demonstrate on the Belagavi-Goa state highway near Visvesvarayya Technological University (VTU), disrupting traffic for over two hours.
Twitter Post
Protest in Santi Bastawad
Tension in Santi Bastawad after an alleged Quran burning incident. Locals demand swift action, citing past unresolved cases. Youth held a protest march to the DC's office, expressing anger over delays. Police assure arrests in 2 days, urge calm amid security concerns. #Belagavi pic.twitter.com/mSPnivrbDH— All About Belgaum | Belagavi News (@allaboutbelgaum) May 12, 2025
Call for justice
Community demands swift action against perpetrators
Following the incident, community members across Belagavi city assembled at Rani Channamma Circle demanding immediate action against the culprits.
Community leaders alleged the Quran was missing before morning prayers and was later found burnt nearby.
"The act was likely by some anti-social elements for political gain," they said and threatened statewide protests if action isn't taken in two days.
Calls for calm
Local leaders urge restraint amid unrest
Amid rising tensions, Belagavi North Congress MLA Asif (Raju) Sait visited the demonstrators and appealed for restraint.
"Belagavi witnessed no communal clashes after the Congress government came to power," he added, urging them to work with police to thwart plans by antisocial elements.
Belagavi district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi has also appealed for peace, assuring appropriate action against those responsible for the incident.