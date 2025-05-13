What's the story

At least 14 people have died in Amritsar, Punjab, after drinking spurious liquor, ANI reported.

The deaths took place in the Majitha area of the district. The victims were mostly laborers working at local brick kilns.

Some residents from nearby villages, including Bhullar, Tangra, and Sandha, also drank the same illicit alcohol and are now experiencing severe symptoms like vomiting.