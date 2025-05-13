14 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar
What's the story
At least 14 people have died in Amritsar, Punjab, after drinking spurious liquor, ANI reported.
The deaths took place in the Majitha area of the district. The victims were mostly laborers working at local brick kilns.
Some residents from nearby villages, including Bhullar, Tangra, and Sandha, also drank the same illicit alcohol and are now experiencing severe symptoms like vomiting.
Medical emergency
Many victims are in critical condition
About 10-15 people are also in a serious condition and have been rushed to Amritsar's government hospital, News18 reported.
The toll is likely to increase further as several other victims are still critical.
Following the tragic incident, police and administrative officials have swung into action and initiated an inquiry into the matter.
Arrests made
Four individuals arrested for selling toxic liquor
Up until now, four people have been arrested for allegedly selling the toxic liquor responsible for these deaths.
Majitha MLA and other senior officials visited the affected areas to meet the families of the victims.
"Government is extending all the help possible. We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase...we have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway," Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said.