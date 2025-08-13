Most ODI hundreds for West Indies as captain

West Indies thrashed Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The hosts humbled Pakistan by 202 runs to win the match and the series 2-1. WI skipper Shai Hope hammered 120* to register his 18th hundred in ODIs. Notably, this was his 5th century as captain. We decode most ODI hundreds as captains (WI).

#1 Shai Hope - 5 As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope slammed his 5th ODI hundred as captain. With this, he equaled Brian Lara in terms of most ODI tons for WI as captain. Hope went past 1,500 ODI runs as captain. He has amassed 1,571 runs from 38 matches at 54.17. Apart from 5 tons, he has 8 fifties. Overall, Hope owns 18 ODI tons and 5,879 runs at 50.24.

#2 Brian Lara - 5 Lara captained West Indies in 125 ODIs, winning 59 and losing 59 (NR: 7). As captain, the legend managed 5 ODI tons and 18 fifties. He clocked 3,725 runs from 119 innings at 35.81. Overall in ODIs, Lara clocked 19 ODI tons from 295 matches (285 innings). In addition to 19 tons, he smashed 62 fifties. He scored 10,348 runs at 40.90.