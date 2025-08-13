Presenting West Indies batters with most hundreds in ODI cricket

West Indies thrashed Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The hosts humbled Pakistan by 202 runs to win the match and the series 2-1. Shai Hope hammered 120* to register his 18th hundred in ODIs. He became the 3rd-highest centurion for WI. Here we decode West Indies batters with most hundreds in ODIs.

#1 Chris Gayle - 25 hundreds Legend Chris Gayle finished his ODI career with 25 hundreds - the most by a West Indian. Gayle, who is West Indies' highest scorer in ODIs with 10,425 runs at 38.04, managed 53 fifties as well. He featured in 298 ODI matches which is the highest for a West Indies player. Gayle also owns the most fours and sixes for WI in ODIs.

#2 Brian Lara - 19 hundreds Brian Lara owns the 2nd-highest number of ODI hundreds for West Indies. During his illustrious career, Lara clocked 19 ODI tons from 295 matches (285 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to 19 tons, he smashed 62 fifties. Lara remains the 2nd-highest scorer for WI in ODIs with 10,348 runs at 40.90.

#3 Shai Hope - 18 hundreds As mentioned, Hope scored his 18th ODI century in the 3rd and final ODI versus Pakistan. He registered a brilliant unbeaten knock of 120 runs off just 94 balls. His innings included 10 fours and five sixes. Hope owns 5,879 runs at 50.24 from 142 matches (137 innings). Apart from 18 ODI tons, Hope also owns 29 fifties.

Information Desmond Haynes - 17 hundreds Hope steered clear of Desmond Haynes, who had hit 17 centuries in ODIs for the Windies. Hayned appeared in 238 ODI matches and scored 8,648 runs at 41.37. He is WI's 4th-highest scorer. Apart from 17 tons, Haynes managed 57 fifties.