Shai Hope: Decoding his ODI batting stats as captain

Shai Hope led from the front to help West Indies thrash Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI of the 2025 series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. WI humbled Pakistan by 202 runs to win the match and the series 2-1. Hope scored 120* to register his 18th ODI ton. This was his 5th century as captain. We decode his stats as captain.

Information Hope smashes 94-ball 120* Hope's terrific knock helped WI get to 294/6 in 50 overs. Hope faced 94 balls for his 120*. He smoked 10 fours and 5 sixes. He shared an unbeaten century-plus stand for the 7th wicket alongside Justin Greaves (43*).

Stats 1,500 runs, 50 sixes and 100 fours as captain As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope surpassed 1,500 ODI runs as captain. He owns 1,571 runs from 38 matches at 54.17. He has 5 tons and 8 fifties under his belt. Hope, who hit 10 fours and 5 sixes in the 3rd ODI versus Pakistan, went past 100 fours and 50 sixes as captain. He has slammed 104 fours and 53 sixes.