Ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, may get ticket from Amritsar

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:54 pm Mar 19, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Former Indian diplomat, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. He was welcomed into the party fold by BJP General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh. According to reports, Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar, could likely be given a ticket from the constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sandhu thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

Soon after joining the BJP, Sandhu expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda for providing him with the opportunity to embark on this political journey. "In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in the relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka...PM Modi is development-focused," he said.

Watch: Sandhu's statement after joining BJP

Sandhu's diplomatic journey

Sandhu is the grandson of Teja Singh Samundari, a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the gurdwara reform movement, according to The Times of India. He is known for his stint as India's 28th Ambassador to the United States (US) and as High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. In January this year, Sandhu wrapped up his tenure in the US and retired from government service.

1988-batch IFS officer sent to Ukraine after USSR's fall

A 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Sandhu also worked in the former Soviet Union, and was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine after the USSR's fall. Sandhu was posted at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York from July 2005 to February 2009. He also served as the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from 2011 to 2013 and worked at the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2011 as Joint Secretary (UN).