The All Assam Students' Union has decided to challenge the CAA in court

Opposition calls for state-wide shutdown in Assam against CAA

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:59 pm Mar 12, 202401:59 pm

What's the story The United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), a coalition of 16 political parties led by the Congress, called for a state-wide shutdown in Assam against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on Tuesday. Massive protests erupted in the northeastern state on Monday soon after the Centre notified rules for the CAA. The law aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014, after facing persecution.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Implementation of CAA has been a major poll plank for the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was also one of the promises in its 2019 election manifesto. However, it faced strong opposition in the Northeast, especially Assam over fears that it would affect the demographic structure of the entire region. Muslim communities also protested against the act, terming it discriminatory. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asserted that her government will not allow the implementation of the CAA.

AASU

All Assam Student' Union plans to challenge CAA in court

Amid the growing opposition to CAA implementation, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) decided to challenge the CAA both in and outside court. The AASU members also intend to visit New Delhi to request the central government to withdraw the act. On Monday, AASU protesters burned copies of the CAA and held protest rallies in various parts of Assam, including Guwahati, Kamrup, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Tezpur.

Protesters' claims

Concerns over CAA's impact on indigenous Assamese population

The AASU and other groups opposing the CAA argue that it will weaken the indigenous Assamese population by granting citizenship to Hindu Bengali migrants who arrived from neighboring Bangladesh during the 1971 war. They also claimed the law could threaten their culture and undermine their languages. The AASU alleged that the CAA would violate the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which aimed to identify migrants as "foreigners" with a cut-off date of March 24, 1971.

Official order

Assam CM warns against protests; police issue notice to UOFA

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a member of the ruling BJP, warned that any political party or group protesting against the CAA would face legal action. Sarma referred to a Gauhati High Court order from March 19, 2023, which declared that "bandhs are illegal and unconstitutional." Police have also issued a notice to UOFA against holding any protests.