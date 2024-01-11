Don't agree with simultaneous polls concept: Mamata tells Kovind-led panel

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:30 pm Jan 11, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the 'One Nation, One Election' panel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the high-level panel on "One Nation, One Election" on Thursday, calling simultaneous polls "a design to subvert the basic structure of the constitution." In a letter to the panel secretary, Dr. Niten Chandra, Banerjee wrote that "one nation, one election" creates a system to allow "autocracy (in) a democratic garb to enter the national public arena." "I'm against autocracy and, hence, am against your design," she wrote.

Why does this story matter?

In September 2023, the Centre formed an eight-member committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine the "one nation, one election" concept. This refers to conducting elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and panchayats across the nation simultaneously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have advocated for it numerous times, including in the BJP's 2014 manifesto.

Banerjee's argument against simultaneous elections

Furthermore, Banerjee mentioned that the first general polls were conducted simultaneously at the central and state levels in 1952. "There was such simultaneity for some years. But the coevality has since been ruptured," she wrote. "I regret that I cannot agree with the concept of One Nation, One Election as framed by you," she added. She argued that there are basic conceptual difficulties in agreeing with the committee, and the concept is unclear.

Bengal CM questions meaning of 'one nation'

While questioning the meaning of "one nation," the Bengal CM said she understood the meaning of one nation in a historical-political-cultural sense. But she argued that she doesn't understand the "exact constitutional and structural implication of the term in the instant case." "Does the Indian Constitution follow the concept of 'One Nation, One Government'? I am afraid it does not," she added.

Banerjee raises numerous 'minor' objections regarding simultaneous polls

Banerjee also flagged potential ruptures in the "one nation, one election" idea if the Lok Sabha or a state assembly "is subject to untimely dissolution." "It isn't clear how this basic issue of introduction of coevality is going to be addressed by your esteemed committee," the Trinamool Congress supremo argued. The Bengal CM also raised numerous "minor" objections like "preparation of common electoral rolls."

Kovind-led panel seeking public suggestions on 'One Nation, One Election'

Last week, the Kovind-led committee sought suggestions from the public regarding the "one nation, one election" concept. People can share their thoughts on the committee's website at onoe.gov.in or send them via e-mail to sc-hlc@gov.in before the January 15 deadline. The panel is already examining the constitutional and legal outcomes of the simultaneous elections.