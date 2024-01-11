Tamil Nadu BJP chief booked for promoting 'religious enmity'
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai was booked for allegedly inciting religious enmity, provoking public peace, and fostering ill-will between different groups at a place of worship. The case against the BJP leader was registered over his confrontation with a group of Christian youth. Reportedly, the group objected to Annamalai's entry into the church during his rally, En Mann En Makka, outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi town of Dharmapuri district of the state.
Annamalai faced opposition during rally
According to reports, Annamalai, during his rally, attempted to garland the statue of Mary in the church. Raising the Manipur issue, a group of youths opposed his entry into the church, ANI said. They also raised slogans against him. In a video that has since gone viral, Annamalai can be heard saying, "Don't speak like DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). What rights do you have to stop me? What would you do if I rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna?"
Viral video of the incident
Case booked at Bommidi Police Station
The police intervened in the altercation, and Annamalai was eventually able to garland the statue. Later, a case was registered against him under sections 153 (A), 504, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bommidi Police Station in Dharmapuri district. The case was filed on a complaint registered by a 28-year-old person named Karthik, reports said.
BJP alleges political conspiracy
Responding to the incident, the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu has alleged that the group of youth that protested against Annamalai's entry into the church is associated with the ruling party, DMK. The BJP also hit out at the DMK government for the legal action taken against Annamalai. There was no response from the DMK.