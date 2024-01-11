Tamil Nadu BJP chief booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

1/5

Politics 2 min read

Tamil Nadu BJP chief booked for promoting 'religious enmity'

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:46 am Jan 11, 202411:46 am

Annamalai was booked for allegedly inciting religious enmity

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai was booked for allegedly inciting religious enmity, provoking public peace, and fostering ill-will between different groups at a place of worship. The case against the BJP leader was registered over his confrontation with a group of Christian youth. Reportedly, the group objected to Annamalai's entry into the church during his rally, En Mann En Makka, outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi town of Dharmapuri district of the state.

2/5

Annamalai faced opposition during rally

According to reports, Annamalai, during his rally, attempted to garland the statue of Mary in the church. Raising the Manipur issue, a group of youths opposed his entry into the church, ANI said. They also raised slogans against him. In a video that has since gone viral, Annamalai can be heard saying, "Don't speak like DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam). What rights do you have to stop me? What would you do if I rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna?"

3/5

Viral video of the incident

4/5

Case booked at Bommidi Police Station

The police intervened in the altercation, and Annamalai was eventually able to garland the statue. Later, a case was registered against him under sections 153 (A), 504, and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bommidi Police Station in Dharmapuri district. The case was filed on a complaint registered by a 28-year-old person named Karthik, reports said.

5/5

BJP alleges political conspiracy

Responding to the incident, the BJP unit of Tamil Nadu has alleged that the group of youth that protested against Annamalai's entry into the church is associated with the ruling party, DMK. The BJP also hit out at the DMK government for the legal action taken against Annamalai. There was no response from the DMK.